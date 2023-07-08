West Ham interested in 20-year-old who impressed at World Cup to replace Rice

As of now, West Ham United will be weaker than last season as the Hammers are set to lose their captain Declan Rice to Arsenal but David Moyes could use that money to make vast improvements to his squad.

According to journalist Dean Jones, Moyes has a list of ‘about 12 midfielders’ that he would like to replace the England international but one signing would make a lot of sense.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a move for Valencia’s Yunus Musah would cost interested parties only £17m, and signing the USA international would not only see the Hammers bring in a quality midfielder but it also allows Moyes to spread the Rice money across many areas of his squad.

“West Ham do have interest in him, that much is definitely true,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“But, at the same time I say that, West Ham literally have a list right now of about 12 midfielders that they’re looking at to replace Declan Rice, and he’s just one of them.”

Musah has impressed many this past season and his performances at the World Cup for the US caught many fans’ eyes – the game against England being the standout.