Arsenal one of six Premier League clubs scouting La Liga midfielder

According to recent reports, a host of Premier League clubs have been scouting Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah.

That’s according to El Desmarque, who claims there are six English sides, including Arsenal, who have regularly sent scouts to watch the New York-born playmaker in action.

Currently with Valencia, Musah, 20, who left Arsenal’s youth academy in 2019, is being linked with a surprise return to London.

Although Musah used to be part of Arsenal’s youth setup, despite making 18 appearances for their under-18s side, after failing to break into their senior first-team, the American was forced to move to La Liga.

And after quickly becoming a regular at the Mestalla Stadium Musah has already racked up well over 100 appearances for Valencia, scoring five goals and providing three assists in the process, the 20-year-old has once again caught the attention.

The Gunners aren’t the only club monitoring the 20-year-old’s development in Spain though with Liverpool, Manchester City, Leicester City, West Ham and Crystal Palace also interested in a potential transfer.

Premier League scouts are watching Yunus Musah regularly at Valencia. Virtually all have come, including Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal. Three clubs in particular don’t miss any matches: Leicester City, West Ham and Crystal Palace. pic.twitter.com/agljLUDiHm — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) May 12, 2023

The highly-rated midfielder, who has three years left on his deal, is currently valued at £22m (Transfermarkt).