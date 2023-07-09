Exclusive: Newcastle signing could be done in 7-10 days and player exit also being discussed – expert

Newcastle United could wrap up the transfer of Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes in the next seven to ten days, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

The Foxes winger impressed in the Premier League last season, even if he couldn’t quite do enough to help his club avoid relegation to the Championship, and Newcastle would surely do well to bring him back to the top flight this summer.

As well as Barnes coming in, it seems Newcastle could also be discussing the departure of Allan Saint-Maximin, who has fallen out of favour in Eddie Howe’s side in recent times.

Despite previously being a bit of a fan favourite at St James’ Park, Saint-Maximin doesn’t quite look up to the demands of Howe’s tactics, and Barnes could be a better option out wide.

Harvey Barnes to Newcastle?
“Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes is now close to Newcastle, I think this deal could be closed within the next seven to ten days if all goes to plan,” Romano said.

“It’s also possible for Allan Saint-Maximin to leave Newcastle. It’s not guaranteed yet, but it’s a possibility and is being discussed on club side.”

It seems these two deals could be worth looking out for – would you be happy with this signing and this sale, Newcastle fans? Let us know in the comments!

