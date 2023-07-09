Manchester United are ready to let the talented young winger Amad Diallo leave this summer.

According to a report from Football Insider, the 20-year-old is currently training with the first team ahead of pre-season.

Diallo will struggle for regular game time at Manchester United if he stayed at Old Trafford next season and therefore Manchester United they are prepared to listen to loan offers for the 20-year-old.

The talented young winger is highly rated at the club and he could be an important member of the first team in the coming seasons. However, he needs to continue his development with regular football at this stage of his career and a loan move would be ideal for all parties.

Diallo will be hoping to impress manager Erik ten Hag with his performances during pre-season and it remains to be seen what the Dutch manager decides.

The player was on loan at Sunderland last season and he managed to score 14 goals across all competitions and pick up 4 assists along the way. The 20-year-old is versatile enough to operate as the central attacking midfielder as well as a winger.

He could prove to be a quality acquisition for most clubs and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

The winger has a contract with Manchester United until the summer of 2025 and he will be hoping to establish himself as a key player for the club in the coming seasons.