Liverpool flop who frustrated Klopp last season has been offered to West Ham this summer

Former Liverpool flop Arthur Melo could reportedly be heading to West Ham United this summer after being offered to David Moyes.

The Brazilian midfielder spent last season on loan at Liverpool from Juventus, but frustrated Reds boss Jurgen Klopp due to repeated injury problems.

This meant Arthur made just one competitive appearance for the Liverpool first-team, but it seems West Ham are in with a chance of snapping him up this summer.

It remains to be seen if the Hammers will take up this option, but one imagines Arthur could have a role to play, even if only as a squad player.

The 26-year-old has previously been a key performer for Juve, as well as for former club Barcelona, so his top level career surely isn’t completely over just yet.

West Ham are also being linked with other midfielders like Denis Zakaria and Joao Palhinha.