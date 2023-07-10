Chelsea keen on 14-goal star, player plus cash deal on the cards

Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Serbian international striker Dusan Vlahovic.

According to reports via Football London, Juventus have informed Chelsea that can sign the 23-year-old striker for a fee of around €25 million if Romelu Lukaku is included in a player plus cash deal.

Lukaku has been linked with a permanent return to Italy this summer and it remains to be seen whether the Blues are ready to sanction his departure.

The Belgian had an underwhelming campaign at Chelsea following his return to the club from Inter Milan and he was subsequently loaned back to the Italian giants last season.

Lukaku managed to score 14 goals across all competitions for Inter Milan and he helped them reach the final of the UEFA Champions League.

The Belgian is clearly aware of the fact that he has no future at Stamford Bridge and a permanent exit from the club would be ideal for all parties.

Chelsea paid £97 million for the Belgian striker back in 2021 and it will be interesting to see if they are willing to let him leave the club in a player plus cash deal.

Meanwhile, Vlahovic scored 14 goals across all competitions last season as well and the Serbian could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the Blues.

Chelsea are in desperate need of goalscoring reinforcements and they struggled to find the back of the net consistently last season.

The 23-year-old Serbian has the physicality and technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League and he could be a key player for Chelsea in the long-term.