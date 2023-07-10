West Ham agree deal to sign £17m Italy international

West Ham United are reportedly closing in on a transfer deal for Real Betis centre-back Luiz Felipe, according to reports in Spain.

ABC Sevilla claim the Hammers are set to agree a £17million deal to sign the Italy international this summer, with both clubs having now struck an agreement.

Felipe has shone in his time in La Liga and there looks like there’s surely room for him in David Moyes’ squad, with the team struggling defensively last season as they almost got dragged into a serious relegation battle.

Felipe could well be an upgrade on the likes of Kurt Zouma at the back, and bigger names like Liverpool have also been linked with the 26-year-old in recent times.

Having won the Europa Conference League, this looks like more good news for West Ham, even if this could be a challenging summer in general with Declan Rice close to being announced as joining Arsenal.