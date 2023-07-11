Arsenal could still strengthen two positions this summer despite major transfer spending already

Arsenal FC
Arsenal could reportedly still strengthen in this summer’s transfer window even after so much heavy spending already.

The Gunners are set to smash their transfer record for Declan Rice, but Dharmesh Sheth, speaking in the video below, also acknowledges that further signings could be made if the club are also able to make certain player sales.

See the video clip below for details, with Sheth explaining that Arsenal are looking for buyers for the likes of Nicolas Pepe, Folarin Balogun and Albert Sambi Lokonga, while Thomas Partey’s future could also be key, and that if these players leave, the north London giants could look to strengthen both on the right-hand side of attack, and again in central midfield…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports News

Arsenal finished 2nd in the Premier League last season and now look to be showing great ambition as they hope to put in an even stronger title challenge against reigning champions Manchester City next term.

Sheth mentions the likes of Raphinha and Moussa Diaby as past targets that didn’t work out for Arsenal, suggesting that profile of player could be what they look for again if they have the funds to do so.

