West Ham now FAVOURITES to win race for £50m Arsenal ace as Arteta forces him out

West Ham United are currently the 5/1 favourites with Ladbrokes to be Folarin Balogun’s next club if he leaves Arsenal this summer.

The talented young American forward spent last season on loan at Reims and looked hugely impressive in Ligue 1, though it is not yet clear where exactly his future lies.

Balogun has been pictured back on pre-season with Arsenal, but it is widely expected that Mikel Arteta will allow the striker a move away if the price is right.

Balogun’s asking price may be as high as £50million and he’s been linked with a number of clubs in England and across Europe.

For now, however, it seems West Ham could be the main name to watch, according to the bookies.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Arsenal’s loss could be a huge local rival’s gain if the latest odds are anything to go by, with Folarin Balogun seemingly set for an Emirates exit this summer.”

Ladbrokes Latest Betting

Folarin Balogun’s club after summer transfer window

Arsenal – 2/1

West Ham – 5/1

Chelsea – 7/1

RB Leipzig – 9/1

Crystal Palace – 10/1

AC Milan – 12/1

Inter – 12/1

Brighton – 14/1