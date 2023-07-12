Major interest from two Premier League clubs in Man United’s Harry Maguire

It’s fairly clear that Man United’s former captain, Harry Maguire, is now surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

Whilst Erik ten Hag doesn’t appear to have explicitly said the player needs to leave, the Dutchman has made his stance clear by effectively saying nothing.

For anyone that watches football, it’s obvious that the England international doesn’t fit into ten Hag’s way of playing, and that will also be something the player himself will understand given that he was left out of the United starting XI for much of the second half of the season.

It’s got to the point where if the centre-back wants to resurrect a career that is on a downward spiral at the moment, then he needs to look elsewhere for gainful employment.

He’s not as bad a defender as many might suggest, but he does look like a fish out of water in a side which doesn’t play to his strengths.

CaughtOffside understands that both Everton and West Ham have a concrete interest in signing the 30-year-old, though it’s felt that his sale price is a little too high at this stage.

The Red Devils don’t really want a scenario where they’re going into the final day of the window still looking for a buyer, so there needs to be some leeway in terms of a more realistic sale price if they want to get Maguire off of their books.