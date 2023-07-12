Video: West Ham becoming more and more frustrated with Arsenal after Rice delays

Although a deal was agreed eight days ago, West Ham’s Declan Rice still hasn’t signed for Arsenal and that has led to frustration in east London.

It’s long been known that the Hammers captain would be leaving the club with the Gunners always thought to be favourites, however, with the deal having been in place for some while and a medical believed to have already been completed, the hold up is causing issues with West Ham’s own transfer plans.

Rice is still on holiday at present, but with pre-season having already started he needs to get up to speed at his new side quickly.

