Video: West Ham becoming more and more frustrated with Arsenal after Rice delays

Although a deal was agreed eight days ago, West Ham’s Declan Rice still hasn’t signed for Arsenal and that has led to frustration in east London.

It’s long been known that the Hammers captain would be leaving the club with the Gunners always thought to be favourites, however, with the deal having been in place for some while and a medical believed to have already been completed, the hold up is causing issues with West Ham’s own transfer plans.

Rice is still on holiday at present, but with pre-season having already started he needs to get up to speed at his new side quickly.

? West Ham are becoming increasingly frustrated about the delay with the deal to sell Declan Rice to Arsenal. The £105 million deal was agreed eight days ago but it has not been signed yet. West Ham are still waiting to sign the contracts pic.twitter.com/i2xtKp1CYg — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 12, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports