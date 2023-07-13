Exclusive: Chelsea lead AC Milan in race for Rayan Cherki transfer

Chelsea are leading AC Milan in the race for the signing of Lyon winger Rayan Cherki, with the Blues now in direct club-to-club talks over the transfer.

CaughtOffside understands Cherki has long been on the Blues’ radar, and there were recently initial conversations via intermediaries, though they are now negotiating directly with Lyon.

Sources with a close understanding of the deal have informed CaughtOffside that Lyon are currently asking for €50million for Cherki, though Chelsea feel a deal could be done for closer to €40m.

The talented 19-year-old has a contract until 2025, so Lyon may well be thinking ahead and concerned that they won’t be able to make as much money from his sale in a year’s time if they hang on to him for one more season.

Cherki has impressed hugely in Ligue 1 and Milan have also shown an interest in him, though Chelsea are currently ahead in the running.

Things are not that advanced yet, but Chelsea are more likely to be able to afford the deal than Milan as things stand.

Chelsea’s new manager Mauricio Pochettino will surely be eager to work with a talent like Cherki, who could be ideal to come in as a replacement for departing duo Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic, while Hakim Ziyech could also still leave Stamford Bridge this summer.