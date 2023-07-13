Steven Gerrard looking to add Liverpool legend to Al Ettifaq squad in addition to Jordan Henderson

Steven Gerrard is looking to strengthen Al Ettifaq’s squad significantly ahead of the new campaign and the former Liverpool man has his eyes on legends from his former club.

It has been reported this week that Jordan Henderson is target for the Saudi Arabian side and according to The Athletic, the Liverpool captain is leaning towards accepting an offer from the Saudi Pro League side. The Englishman’s decision is expected in the near future and once that is done, Gerrard will move for another Liverpool legend.

According to 90min, Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane is now a target for Al Ettifaq as the German champions look to sell the Senegal international this summer.

There is not a lot of interest in the 31-year-old across Europe, therefore, Gerrard can be confident in landing the Liverpool legend.

Mane left Liverpool last summer after an incredibly successful six-year spell with the Reds. The forward was tipped to have the same impact at Bayern but things have not worked out. The 31-year-old suffered a fibula injury during the campaign which disrupted his season and a fight with teammate Leroy Sane as made his chances of staying at the German champions very slim.

Al Ettifaq are yet to make an official approach for Mane but it is clear that Gerrard wants the Bayern star in Saudi Arabia ahead of the new season.