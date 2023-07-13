Tottenham set to propose unique arrangement to keep Harry Kane at White Hart Lane

Although it appears to be a forlorn hope at the moment, you can’t blame Daniel Levy from trying to do everything in his power to keep Harry Kane at Tottenham.
The striker has become synonymous with the White Hart Lane outfit and has been the one shining light for the club in a period of underachievement.
In many ways, Kane’s goalscoring record stands the test of time already. The amount he has scored in a Lilywhites side that are nowhere close to Man City for example, makes it every bit as important as Erling Haaland’s total.
The issue for Spurs is the same as it was when Kane last tried to leave the club. They’ve not won any silverware.
It’s been 15 years since there was any in the Tottenham trophy cabinet, and that’s far too long for a club of the north Londoners stature.
Ange Postecoglou has taken the brave decision to step in to the hot-seat, and the former Celtic boss will clearly have his work cut out to turn Spurs into a winning machine.
His first job will almost certainly be to persuade Kane that his future is still with Tottenham and not at Bayern Munich or anywhere else for that matter.
According to The Telegraph, part of the deal that Spurs will offer the striker to get him to sign on again is a post-playing career at the club.
It’s not clear at this stage whether that would be ambassadorial, as a coach or otherwise, but Spurs really are pulling out all the stops this time.
We must keep Harry at all cost
I want Kane to beat Alan Shearers all time scoring Record with Spurs he is one of our own.coys.
Although we are “nowhere near” Man City at the moment, neither are any other clubs.
Oh, except we beat them twice last season.
This is all levy Lewis n rest of they tools at enics faults if they had just back mangers gave them 1st choice players they wanted instead of the cheapest option in wages or fees then we wouldn’t be in this position but while all the muppets keep putting there bums in seats n lining levy n cos pockets it won’t change ange was the cheapest option but levy n co will take a huge bonuses again this year when done deserve one kane is gone if not he’s a mug only way to get proper change at spurs is by boycotting everyting spurs but use r too scared to miss someting