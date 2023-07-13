Tottenham set to propose unique arrangement to keep Harry Kane at White Hart Lane

Although it appears to be a forlorn hope at the moment, you can’t blame Daniel Levy from trying to do everything in his power to keep Harry Kane at Tottenham.

The striker has become synonymous with the White Hart Lane outfit and has been the one shining light for the club in a period of underachievement.

In many ways, Kane’s goalscoring record stands the test of time already. The amount he has scored in a Lilywhites side that are nowhere close to Man City for example, makes it every bit as important as Erling Haaland’s total.

The issue for Spurs is the same as it was when Kane last tried to leave the club. They’ve not won any silverware.

It’s been 15 years since there was any in the Tottenham trophy cabinet, and that’s far too long for a club of the north Londoners stature.

Ange Postecoglou has taken the brave decision to step in to the hot-seat, and the former Celtic boss will clearly have his work cut out to turn Spurs into a winning machine.

His first job will almost certainly be to persuade Kane that his future is still with Tottenham and not at Bayern Munich or anywhere else for that matter.

According to The Telegraph, part of the deal that Spurs will offer the striker to get him to sign on again is a post-playing career at the club.

It’s not clear at this stage whether that would be ambassadorial, as a coach or otherwise, but Spurs really are pulling out all the stops this time.