Video: Jorginho scores embarrassing 35-yard own goal in Arsenal pre-season draw

Thursday evening saw Arsenal fans get the first glimpse of new signing Kai Havertz, though it was his former Chelsea colleague, Jorginho, that inadvertently stole the show against Nurnberg.

The Gunners had been cruising through their pre-season game against the German side, with Bukayo Saka giving the visitors a seventh-minute lead.

There had been no further goals until Jorginho decided to get in on the act, and he won’t be wanting to watch a highlights reel of his contribution.

Substitute keeper, Karl Hein, played the ball to him 35 yards out, but he only succeeded in turning the ball into his own net whilst under pressure.

Nürnberg draw level through a bizarre own goal from Jorginho. ? pic.twitter.com/fb7Q0qb7d3 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 13, 2023

Pictures from Arab TV