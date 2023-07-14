Fabrizio Romano unveils Man City’s top right-back target should Kyle Walker leave

Kyle Walker moved a step closer to joining Bayern Munich on Friday after personal terms were agreed and Man City will set about replacing the right-back should he leave having already identified their top target.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reported that Bayern have reached an agreement with Walker over personal terms and that the England international has already said yes to the two-year plus-one deal offered. The Bundesliga giants need to agree a fee with the Premier League champions in order for the move to progress and should City accept the German club’s offer, they plan on bringing a star the other way.

Benjamin Pavard is believed to be Pep Guardiola’s top target to replace Walker, reports Fabrizio Romano, and talks will get underway to try and work out deals for both transfers.

EXCLUSIVE: Manchester City have now Benjamin Pavard on top of their list as new right back. ?? #MCFC Pavard is Man City’s priority in case Kyle Walker will join Bayern, deal advanced on player side but not completed yet. Bayern and City will discuss about Walker and Pavard. pic.twitter.com/Fdkrk5YqpI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2023

Pavard is not a like-for-like replacement for Walker as they are two very different profiles. Guardiola would likely use Pavard as a rotation player similar to the England star last season but being a natural centre-back the French star is more comfortable playing centrally, whether that be in defence or a holding midfielder.

The 27-year-old is likely to be keen on moving to Man City now that Walker has arrived at Bayern, but nothing official has been sent regarding the France international’s transfer, therefore, there is still some way to go before he is seen in a sky blue shirt.