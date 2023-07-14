Video: Arsenal finally announce the signing of Jurrien Timber

It’s been a long time coming, but Arsenal have finally announced the signing of Jurrien Timber.

The former Ajax star is now officially a Gunner, and once the Declan Rice saga is over and done with, Mikel Arteta can get right down to business in pre-season.

Timber and his family were introduced to the manager at Arsenal’s training ground on a bright, sunny day, something that the Spaniard comically made reference to during his welcome.

With Arsenal’s pre-season having already started, the player will need to get up to speed quickly if he wants to be considered as a starter when the whistle goes in their first Premier League fixture in just a few weeks time.

The Arsenal family continues to grow ?? pic.twitter.com/VovE3Zt24J — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 14, 2023

Mikel Arteta meeting Jurrien Timber & his family for the first time. ?? Timber: “Finally!” Arteta: “Finally, eh!”#afc pic.twitter.com/eecBhzVBXC — afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 14, 2023

Pictures via Arsenal Football Club