Everton told to pay £20 million for highly-rated attacking target

Everton are looking to improve their attacking options with the signing of the Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto.

According to Football Insider, Leeds are ready to sanction his departure for a fee of around £20 million this summer.

Leeds have been relegated to the championship and the 19-year-old winger will look to move on and join a top-flight club.

The opportunity to play for Everton could be attractive for the player right now and it remains to be seen whether the Toffees can secure an agreement.

If the 19-year-old manages to fulfil his potential in the coming seasons, he could be a key asset for Everton. He was quite impressive in the Premier League last season and he could be a superb investment for Everton.

The Toffees have been fighting the relegation battle over the last couple of seasons and they will look to improve next season. Signing players like Gnonto will certainly help them perform better in the coming seasons.

The 19-year-old has the potential to develop into a quality Premier League winger and he could prove to be a bargain for the reported asking price.