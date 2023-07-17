Manchester United are now set to ramp up their efforts to sign the Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 20-year-old Denmark striker is on Manchester United’s transfer wishlist and they are set to push for him.

It is no secret that the Red Devils need to bring in a quality goalscorer this summer and Hojlund could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition.

The talented young striker scored 16 goals and picked up seven assists across all competitions last year. He could prove to be the ideal partner for Marcus Rashford in the attack.

The England international had to carry the Manchester United attack all by himself last year and he needs more support and help from his teammates.

The Red Devils are back in the Champions League and they will be up against top-class defences next season. They need more cutting edge in the final third and Hojlund could be a handy option to have.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can agree on a reasonable deal with the Italian club for the talented young striker.

The opportunity to play for Manchester United will be a huge step up in the striker’s career, and he will look to make his mark in the Premier League. Manager Erik ten Hag has done well to nurture talent in young players throughout his managerial career and he could help the 20-year-old striker fulfil his potential over the next few seasons.

Atalanta will probably hope to hold on to the 20-year-old beyond this summer but they could be tempted if there is a lucrative offer on the table.