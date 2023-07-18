Liverpool plotting summer move for £21 million Premier League midfielder

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing the Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure this summer.

A report from Football Insider claims that the Reds have identified the 23-year-old as a potential target.

The Mali international joined the London club back in the summer of 2022 for a fee of around £21 million and Crystal Palace are likely to demand a premium for him.

The 23-year-old was quite impressive in the Premier League last season and he could be the ideal replacement for Fabinho, who is heading to Saudi Arabia.

The Brazilian midfielder is reportedly a target for Al Ittihad and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can replace him accordingly.

The Reds needed to improve their midfield options heading into the summer transfer window and they have already brought in the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

However, they need to bring in a quality defensive midfielder before the window closes and Doucoure could prove to be an impressive acquisition.

Liverpool have been linked with Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia as well.

The 19-year-old defensive midfielder had an impressive campaign in the Premier League despite Southampton’s relegation and he would be a quality long-term replacement for Fabinho as well.

Both Doucoure and Lavia have the quality to thrive at the highest level and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can agree on a deal with Palace for the 23-year-old midfielder.

A move to Anfield would be a major step up in the career of the Mali international and he will be tempted to make the switch.