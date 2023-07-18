Man City star would be happy to return to old club who plan to go all in

Athletic Club are believed to be interested in bringing Aymeric Laporte back to the club and will do everything they can to make it happen.

The centre-back left the La Liga side back in 2018 having spent the majority of his career with the Basque club. The Spain international came through Athletic Club’s youth academy and went on to play 222 times for the first team.

Five years later, the 29-year-old is considering returning to Spain and according to Relevo, the defender is becoming more convinced of a comeback as the La Liga side are ready to go all out to bring the Man City star back.

? Athletic Bilbao would like to bring Aymeric Laporte back to the club and will do everything they can to make it happen. ??? The player is becoming more convinced of a comeback. (Source: @relevo ) pic.twitter.com/c4UrEnEMPV — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 18, 2023

Laporte is not a starter at Man City anymore and has fallen down the pecking order in Pep Guardiola’s plans. That is unlikely to change next season and if the defender wants a key role in a team, a return to Athletic Club would be perfect.

The 29-year-old will leave City having won everything at the club and would join the many stars that seem to be heading for the exit door at the Etihad this summer. It is unclear if Guardiola will replace the centre-back should he leave but that will be seen in time.