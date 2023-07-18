Manchester United are now set to focus all their effort and transfer budget on securing the signing of a top forward, with Rasmus Hojlund emerging as their priority.

That’s according to Ben Jacobs in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, with the reporter explaining that the Red Devils are now preparing a bid for the Atalanta striker.

The talented 20-year-old seems to be the top priority for Man Utd after agreeing a deal for Andre Onana, with Erik ten Hag wasting little time in fixing the clear areas of weakness in his squad.

Hojlund looks ideal to give United more options up front after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo last season, and the good news for MUFC fans is that the Denmark international has agreed personal terms and is eager to get the move to Old Trafford.

Providing an update on the Hojlund to United saga, Jacobs said: “Manchester United will turn their attention to Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund after securing Onana on a five-year deal. There is also the option of an extra year as part of it.

“Hojlund has agreed terms with Manchester United and wants the move, but Atalanta are intent on getting a huge fee. We heard some reports a few weeks back of potential offers around €35-40m. That’s nowhere near what Atalanta would accept. It’s going to take close to €70m and the Serie A side also expect a cash deal.

“Now we have to understand whether the price comes down, especially with the player keen. There’s definitely a gulf in valuation, but that was the same with Mason Mount and Manchester United eventually got that deal done. They’re now preparing an opening bid for Hojlund so let’s see if the two clubs can end up reaching an agreement.”

Jacobs added that Sofyan Amrabat is another name on United’s list, but that that could come after a signing like Hojlund up front, and may also hinge on player sales.

“Manchester United could also move for defensive midfielder and Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat is one target, especially if Fred or Donny van de Beek leave. But the priority is a forward. All effort, and budget, will be put to that next,” Jacobs added.