Manchester United and Newcastle told to pay €45-50m for 25-year-old target

French international defender Axel Disasi has been linked with a move away from Monaco this summer.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Newcastle United and Manchester United are interested in signing the defender. They have been informed that they will have to pay a fee of around €45-50 million for the player.

Monaco are currently locked in talks with both Premier League clubs and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Disasi has established himself as one of the best defenders in the French league and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for both clubs.

The likes of Fabian Schar and Dan Burn are in their 30s and Newcastle should look to bring in a talented young defender who will partner Sven Botman at the heart of their defence. The 25-year-old Frenchman certainly fits the profile.

Similarly, Manchester United could part ways with Harry Maguire after stripping him of the captaincy role. They will have to replace the former Leicester City defender and Disasi would be a quality acquisition.

The 25-year-old has shown quality in the French league and has the attributes to succeed in the Premier League as well.

Both clubs have the financial resources to pay the reported asking price and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

A move to the Premier League would be an exciting new chapter in the defender’s career and he will look to establish himself as a key player for club and country in the coming seasons.