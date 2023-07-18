Manchester United are looking to improve their attacking options this summer and they have been linked with a number of strikers in recent weeks.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have now prioritised the signing of Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.

The 20-year-old striker has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for weeks now and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can secure an agreement for him.

The talented young Denmark international scored 16 goals across all competitions last season and he picked up seven assists along the way.

The Denmark international could prove to be a quality partner for Marcus Rashford in the attack next season.

The 25-year-old England international had to carry the Manchester United attack all by himself and he will need more support next season.

Manchester United need to add more quality to their squad if they want to compete with the likes of Manchester City.

Even the likes of Arsenal have improved their squad significantly this summer and Manchester United must match up to them by bringing in better-quality players.

Hojlund has the potential to develop into a world-class goalscorer and the opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Premier League could be hard to turn down for the player.

Atalanta signed the player last summer and they will look to demand a premium for him. The player has a long-term contract with them and the Italian outfit are under no pressure to cash in on him.

Manchester United will have to submit a lucrative offer if they want to sign the 20-year-old in the coming weeks.