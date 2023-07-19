Liverpool running the rule over two more Premier League midfielders with Fabinho deal close

As Jurgen Klopp and his staff prepare for the opening game of the new Premier League season, there is still transfer business to be done which could affect the shape of his squad in the interim.

It’s well known that Fabinho is in negotiations to move to Saudi Arabia and that has been confirmed again by the Liverpool ECHO, who note that, whilst there is interest in Jordan Henderson, no official bid has yet been received for the Reds captain’s services.

Assuming that both do end up making the move to the Pro League, it would leave Klopp light in that area of the pitch, so it’s no surprise to learn that the German is casting the net a little wider to see what players might be available within the club’s budget.

The Liverpool ECHO suggest that Fulham’s Joao Palhinha is a player of interest, although with the Cottagers turning down a £45m bid from West Ham, it’s difficult to see the Reds going too much higher for a player that’s already 28 years of age.

That’s perhaps why the club are also looking at Crystal Palace’s Player of the Year, Cheick Doucoure.

At just 23, he would represent a longer-term option and may be able to be signed for a reasonable price from the Eagles.

The sooner deals are tied up the better for all concerned, because it benefits no one to be heading into a new campaign without a settled starting XI.