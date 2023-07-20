Man United announce Erik ten Hag’s choice to be new club captain

Man United have announced that Bruno Fernandes will be their new captain for the upcoming campaign after Erik ten Hag made the decision to remove Harry Maguire from the role last week.

The Portuguese star wore the armband for most of the previous campaign as Maguire sat on the bench and the 28-year-old was expected to be given the role as a result. The midfielder has often shown his leadership skills on the pitch and has done so a bit too fervently in recent times.

Fernandes has been a big hit at Old Trafford since joining United in 2020 and has gone on to score 64 goals and contribute 54 assists across 185 games for the Manchester club.

The Portugal international will be relishing this new opportunity and will certainly be hoping to get his hands on a few trophies in the coming years.

This comes after Ten Hag decided to strip Harry Maguire of the captaincy last week as the England star does not have a big role in the Dutch coach’s plans for the new season.

The defender is tipped to leave Old Trafford before the new season begins and this latest development might push that closer to reality.