Man United worried PSG could hijack player who has already agreed personal terms with Red Devils

Man United will send their first official offer to Atalanta for Ramsus Hojlund soon as the Premier League club are worried Paris Saint-Germain could hijack the transfer.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that PSG are speaking to the striker’s camp and it has Man United worried that the Ligue 1 champions could hijack their pursuit of the Danish star. The Red Devils want to avoid that outcome and will now start making official moves to sign the 20-year-old.

Hojlund has already agreed personal terms with United ahead of a potential move but both clubs still need to agree on a transfer fee before the deal can progress.

Understand Man United will send the opening official proposal to Atalanta for Ramsus Højlund soon. ?? #MUFC Man United want to avoid any hijack from Paris Saint-Germain — as PSG keep speaking to player’s camp ?? Højlund agreed terms with United, as revealed days ago. pic.twitter.com/TQktAEaEer — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2023

Atalanta are said to want €70m plus €10m in add-ons from interested parties for Hojlund, but they will be hopeful of negotiating a lower price with the Italian club.

Both Man United and PSG are in the market for a striker ahead of the new campaign and have been linked to many throughout this summer’s transfer window. The Premier League club are in the lead for the Danish star but could the French club turn it around in the coming weeks?