West Ham make enquiry for €80m-rated Serbian superstar

David Moyes really has to get his skates on if he wants to have a settled West Ham side for the start of the 2023/24 campaign, and it appears the Scot is ready to do business after the club received the money from the sale of Declan Rice.

It hasn’t left the Hammers much time within which to ship out the dead wood in the squad and bring in those players that they believe will bring them more glory either in the Europa League, Premier League or domestic cup competitions.

In many respects this could be seen as a watershed moment for the east Londoners, given the amount of money they’ll be earning from their former captain, that they should still have some cash in the kitty to spend and, importantly, after a dismal start to the 2022/23 campaign, they rallied to the extent that they were absolutely on the up again by the end of the season.

The players need to grab the nettle now and move forward, rather than allow last season’s Europa Conference League triumph to be the pinnacle of their achievements.

If they do have genuine aspirations of being a top club, then that final win has to be the beginning of something special rather than the end.

Talking of special, Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that West Ham, along with Aston Villa, have made enquiries for Juventus’ incredible front man, Dusan Vlahovic, rated at €80m.

Though that would normally be well over the Hammers budget, they could, potentially, afford him, and then they could really make a splash in 2023/24.