European giants enter race for Liverpool star who is already moving to Saudi Arabia

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho is on his way to Saudi Arabia to join Al Ittihad but should the deal fall through, a European giant is waiting to pounce.

The Saudi Pro League side placed a £40m bid for the Brazilian on last Friday night and the 29-year-old has been given permission by Liverpool to finalise the deal. It is believed to be close to being done but in the scenario where the deal collapses, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reports that Bayern Munich are ready to make a move.

The reporter states that Bayern are monitoring the situation closely and should something happen to Fabinho’s deal with Al Ittihad, the German champions would be interested in signing the Brazilian.

This news will come as a surprise to many but it is not that big given the fact that Fabinho is already on his way to Saudi Arabia.

However, it might have been useful for Liverpool to know a week ago, as the Reds might have used the midfielder to bring someone like Joshua Kimmich to Anfield – who the Merseyside club have recently been linked to.

