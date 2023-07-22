Tottenham defender could be sold this summer – Postecoglou ‘does not trust’ him

According to The Athletic, Tottenham Hotspur left-back Sergio Reguilon is unlikely to remain at the club for the upcoming season.

His performance in the recent friendly against West Ham ‘did not do much to dispel the doubts’ surrounding his abilities.

During the match, Reguilon showed promise in attacking areas but looked vulnerable defensively. This raised concerns about his suitability for the team that Ange Postecoglou is trying to build.

Previous reports suggested that new manager ‘does not trust‘ Reguilon, adding to the uncertainty surrounding his future at Tottenham.

Despite joining Spurs from Real Madrid for a significant fee of €30 million and having a decent first season, Reguilon has struggled to impress past managers like Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

Although the left-back has a contract with Tottenham until 2025, the club is now reportedly open to selling him during the current transfer window.

La Liga side Osasuna are among the clubs reportedly interested in signing him and a move away from Spurs could help reignite his career.

It is a sad end to his Spurs career who came in with high expectations and after his first season at the club, fans were left excited.