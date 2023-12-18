Bundesliga club enquire about Man United star Ten Hag wants to keep but decision not in Red Devils’ hands

The future of Tottenham loanee Sergio Reguilon is up in the air following the return of Luke Shaw and German giants Borussia Dortmund are looking to pounce on the situation.

The left-back has a break clause in his Man United contract that would enable him to leave Old Trafford next month if an agreement was struck.

According to the Mirror, Borussia Dortmund are interested in the 27-year-old and if Tottenham feel that the Spaniard can be sold permanently, they could sanction a move as the defender has only 18 months left to run on his current deal at Spurs.

The report says Erik ten Hag wants to keep the player as cover for Shaw but the decision will not be in Man United’s hand.

? Borussia Dortmund have made an enquiry for Man Utd loanee Sergio Reguilon. (Source: Sunday Mirror) pic.twitter.com/WtoZjgRPhy — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) December 17, 2023

Reguilon was signed on loan by Man United this summer following a lengthy injury to their number one left-back, Luke Shaw. The 27-year-old has had injury issues of his own and over the first half of the campaign, the defender has had very little impact.

The upcoming weeks will determine where the player will spend the second half of the campaign and the Mirror have even suggested that Tottenham may want to recall Reguilon to North London, given they are currently navigating a hefty injury list of their own.