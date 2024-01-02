Sergio Reguilon will reportedly be leaving Manchester United to return to Tottenham after the Red Devils took the decision to cut his loan spell short.

The Spaniard joined Man Utd from Spurs in the summer, coming in on loan after they failed to sign Marc Cucurella from Chelsea, and it seems his stay at Old Trafford is going to be a short one, according to a report today from The Athletic.

Reguilon made 12 appearances in total for United in his brief spell at the club on loan, and it will be interesting to see what he can do upon returning to Tottenham.

The 27-year-old hadn’t been playing much at Spurs either, so it may be that they’ll either look to loan him out again or perhaps even sell him permanently this time.

The Athletic note that MUFC signed Reguilon as cover for injured duo Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, with the latter now said to finally be closer to a return to fitness.

Shaw missed some games at the start of the season but has now re-established himself in Erik ten Hag’s side, and if Malacia can come back soon then it makes sense that there’s no room for Reguilon.