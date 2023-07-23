Wilfried Zaha close to finally completing transfer to a new club

Wilfried Zaha is reportedly closing in on a new transfer destination at long last after a lengthy saga since he ran out his contract at Crystal Palace.

According to The Athletic, Zaha now appears close to an agreement to join Turkish giants Galatasaray on a free transfer this summer.

It will be a shame to lose Zaha from the Premier League, but it seems he’s now chosen to continue his footballing career abroad after so many impressive years at Selhurst Park without much to show for it.

A deal is not done yet, according to The Athletic, but it seems this is now close and likely to be Zaha’s next move.

It will be interesting to see what kind of impact Zaha can have at Galatasaray, who are Turkish champions and who will be playing in the Champions League next season.

The report notes that Arsenal and Everton tried signing Zaha back in 2019, but it seems there wasn’t strong interest from other English sides this summer.