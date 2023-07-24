Video: Former Newcastle ace collapses on-air during pre-match coverage

Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop who is working as an analyst for ESPN in the United States collapsed on the pitch side prior to the kickoff between Real Madrid and AC Milan last night.

During the pre-match coverage, Hislop collapsed to the ground directly and he was given immediate medical attention.

The incident left the viewers shocked but Dan Thomas from ESPN has now confirmed that the former Premier League goalkeeper is now conscious and talking. Apparently, the medics are looking after him and he is under observation for now.

?? Ex Newcastle Utd Star Shaka Hislop working for ESPN collapses live on TV. He’s now in a stable condition. This is not normal. Government & Health Officials need an URGENT Investigation into why this is happening & excess mortality levels. They don’t because the answer… pic.twitter.com/luOjfXOrr8 — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) July 24, 2023

Shaka is conscious. The medics are looking after him. — Dan Thomas (@DanThomasESPN) July 24, 2023

No medical diagnosis has been made regarding the reason for Hislop’s collapse so far. The former Premier League goalkeeper’s family have also been informed of his condition.

Hislop has previously played for clubs like West Ham United and Portsmouth as well. The 54-year-old made 98 appearances for Newcastle between 1995 and 1998, during his time at the club.

Pictures courtesy of ESPN.