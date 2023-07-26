“I love Kylian” – Mauricio Pochettino opens up over Kylian Mbappe links to Chelsea

Kylian Mbappe’s future is dominating football headlines around the world at present as Paris Saint-Germain are determined not to lose the superstar for free next summer.

The France international is out of contract in Paris at the end of the season and the 24-year-old has already informed the Ligue 1 side that he does not intend to activate his extra year. This means PSG will lose Mbappe for free next summer but they are determined to not let that happen.

It was reported this week that Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal have made a world-record bid for Mbappe, which is understood to be worth €300m and are willing to pay the forward €200m for a one-season stay if that is what it takes to get the deal done.

The move comes after PSG left Mbappe out of their squad for their pre-season tour as they attempt to push the forward out the door.

One other club linked with a move for Mbappe is Chelsea but it is very hard for the Blues to get a deal done.

Mauricio Pochettino has already worked with the superstar before at PSG and speaking about Chelsea’s recent links to the 24-year-old, the Blues boss played it all down by saying via Fabrizio Romano: “We are working on our reality, our reality is different.

“From my side, nothing to say. I just hope they find a solution for both sides. I love PSG, I was a player and coach there… and I love Kylian”.