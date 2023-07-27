Photo: Jordan Henderson’s short and sweet announcement

So the Jordan Henderson love story with Liverpool is no more.

After 12 years the Reds former captain has swapped the Premier League for the Saudi Pro League, and he’ll play under former team-mate Steven Gerrard at Al Ettifaq.

Henderson has faced a lot of criticism for making the move after being a vocal exponent of LGBTQ rights in the past, and that’s perhaps why he kept his opening announcement short and sweet.

‘Delighted to announce I’ve signed for @ettifaq. New challenge ahead, can’t wait to get going. Welcome to Saudi Arabia,’ he wrote on his official Instagram account