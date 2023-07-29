Chelsea make a decision on Juventus’ Lukaku loan request

There are still a few weeks left of the summer transfer window but Chelsea have already made a decision on a request from Serie A giants, Juventus, to take striker Romelu Lukaku on loan.

The Belgian appeared to shoot himself in the foot by negotiating with the Bianconeri behind the backs of Inter Milan, who were thought to be readying a permanent deal to take the forward back to the San Siro.

That led to the nerazzurri definitively backing away from any deal with the player, meaning his only realistic options were to move to the Saudi Pro League or see if Juve could construct an acceptable deal with Chelsea.

The Blues don’t want the player either, which poses question marks over his attitude, but it’s clear that they’re not willing to let Lukaku go at any cost.

According to TuttoSport, Chelsea issued Juventus with a firm no when they made a request of a loan which would’ve seen the Italians pay Lukaku’s not insignificant €13m per year salary.

Sooner or later a deal is likely to get done, even if the player has to accept that the Pro League is his only viable destination.

He may not wish to further his career there, but being an outcast at Stamford Bridge is hardly likely to benefit him either.

In hindsight, he may have wished that he never began talks with Juventus in the first place.