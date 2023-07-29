Manchester United are looking to accelerate their pursuit of the Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, the Red Devils are ready to submit an improved proposal to the Italian club for the 20-year-old striker.

Apparently, they could look to offer a €65 million (£55.8m) package for the talented young striker.

Hojlund joined Atalanta at the start of last season and he has been outstanding for them. The 20-year-old striker scored 16 goals and picked up 7 assists across all competitions and he has the attributes to develop into a top-class goal scorer.

Manchester United need to bring in another reliable finisher and the Denmark international would be a superb long-term investment.

The striker is likely to be tempted to join a big club like Manchester United and the opportunity to play in the Premier League will be hard to turn down.

It remains to be seen whether Atalanta are prepared to sanction his departure for the €65 million offer when it is presented.

Manchester United need more quality in their side if they wanted to match up to the likes of Manchester City and someone like Hojlund would certainly improve them going forward.

Furthermore, the opportunity to work with an impressive coach like Erik ten Hag will be an attractive proposition for the young striker. He will look to fulfil his potential in the coming seasons and the Dutch manager could be influential in his development.

Ten Hag has done well to nurture talented young players during his time at Ajax and he could help the 20-year-old develop over the next few seasons.

Although the €65 million fee might look like a premium right now, the 20-year-old is a prodigious young talent with a big future ahead of him and he could end up justifying the investment in the long run.