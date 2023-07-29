Newcastle and Aston Villa will have to pay €40-50 million for 23-year-old defender

Newcastle United, Aston Villa and West Ham United are keen on signing the OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo. 

According to Nice Matin (h/t Sportwitness), the defender is likely to cost around €40-50 million this summer and it remains to be seen whether his suitors from the Premier League are willing to pay up for him.

Newcastle, Villa and West Ham have already made an approach for the player and they will need to follow up on that with a concrete proposal.

The reported asking price could come across as a premium for the three clubs. Although Todibo has done well in France this past season, he is yet to prove himself as a reliable performer at the highest level.

Newcastle need a long-term partner for Sven Botman and Todibo could be a quality addition for the right price.

Meanwhile, West Ham and Villa were quite vulnerable at the back last season. West Ham need a reliable partner for Nayef Aguerd and Villa will have to find an upgrade on Tyrone Mings.

Thuram and Todibo in action for Nice
The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be an attractive option for the 23-year-old defender and he will be tempted to move on. Newcastle might be a more attractive prospect as compared to the other two sides.

The Magpies have secure Champions League qualification and they have the resources to buy the best players. They could provide Todibo with the ideal platform to take the next step in his career.

