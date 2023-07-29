Tottenham Hotspur are one of the Premier League clubs interested in signing Brennan Johnson.

The Nottingham Forest winger had an impressive campaign last season where he scored 10 goals across all competitions.

The 22-year-old is valued at £50 million and Brentford are hoping to sign him as well.

A report from the Athletic claims that Brentford have had a £35 million bid rejected for the player, and it will be interesting to see if they return with an improved offer.

Tottenham could use attacking reinforcements as well, especially with Harry Kane continuously linked with a move away from the club.

Although Brennan Johnson is a winger and he will not be able to replace Kane, he could help Tottenham share the goal-scoring burden of the England international.

Johnson will add creativity and goals from the wide areas and he is versatile enough to operate in a number of attacking roles.

The Welsh international is quite young and he is likely to improve further with coaching experience. The opportunity to play for a big club like Tottenham will be hard to turn down for him.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham decide to follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal to sign the player.

Nottingham Forest are unlikely to budge on their valuation of the player and it remains to be seen whether Spurs are prepared to splash out £50 million on the Welsh international winger this summer.