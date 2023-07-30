Leeds very interested to sign Man City defender on loan but Guardiola rejected it

Leeds United were reportedly very interested in signing Manchester City defender Rico Lewis on loan this season, but Pep Guardiola rejected it.

The City youngster recently signed a new contract at the Etihad Stadium, and it seems his future in the club’s first-team is secure for the season ahead.

This is a blow for Leeds, however, as they were supposedly eager to get a deal done to bring him to Elland Road for just one year to aid their promotion push.

Premier League clubs were supposedly keen on Lewis as well, with reports stating that the likes of Everton and Brighton also showed an interest in him.

It seems clear, however, that Guardiola rates Lewis very highly and didn’t want to lose him.