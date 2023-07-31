Andre Onana issues no-nonsense response to Harry Maguire-incident backlash

Andre Onana is settling into life at Manchester United.

The Cameroon goalkeeper, who moved from Inter Milan in a deal worth £52.5 million (TM) earlier in the month, has quickly become a regular between the sticks during United’s pre-season tour.

Although Monday morning’s game against Borussia Dortmund ended in a 3-2 defeat for the travelling Red Devils, the match’s biggest talk came from their number one.

Spotted fuming at centre-back Harry Maguire following a mistake from the team which allowed Dortmund to run through on goal, Onana ran from his goalline and was visibly furious with the Englishman.

The African’s reaction has sparked some backlash from pundits, including from talkSPORT’s Gabby Agbonlahor.

However, speaking recently about the incident United’s new number one has doubled down on his reaction, stating that his demands from all of his teammates are high.

“I have a good relationship with him,” Onana told ManUtd.

“I have to be and he has to be ready and I spoke with him because when I’m in the goal, I demand to everyone a lot.”

United fans will surely love this mentality from their new goalkeeper – something seldom seen during David De Gea’s tenure.

