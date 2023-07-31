“He’s a very good player” – Manchester United star praises imminent Red Devils signing

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has praised incoming signing Rasmus Hojlund, describing the highly-rated young Atalanta striker as a “good player”.

Eriksen knows Hojlund well from their time together with the Danish national team, and they should soon be club teammates as well, as reported by Fabrizio Romano yesterday.

Hojlund really caught the eye in Serie A, with other big names like Paris Saint-Germain also said to have been keen on the 20-year-old, but Eriksen will surely be pleased to see that his fellow countryman will now be coming to Old Trafford.

Discussing the Hojlund deal and what he knows about the player, Eriksen was quoted by the Independent as saying: “What’s he like? He’s a strong number nine.

“He’s developed a lot in the last year from when I first saw him with the national team (to) a year’s time, so, yeah, he’s a very good player.

“I suppose we don’t get enough media attention in Denmark that’s why, so people outside Denmark don’t know enough.

“He’s a nice guy, he’s a good player. Like I said, he’s developed, turning into just a nine, which he’s played for the national team.

“I have to be honest I haven’t seen that many games for Atalanta, but I know how they play and he fitted in well there, so, yeah, he’s a good player.”

United clearly needed a new signing upfront this summer after a lack of goals from anyone apart from Marcus Rashford last season, and Hojlund looks like he could be a superb addition for both the present and future.

Hojlund follows Mason Mount and Andre Onana in joining MUFC this summer.