Sources close to Man United takeover give important update on eve of the new season

With the new Premier League season under two weeks away from kicking off, sources close to the Man United takeover have offered an important update.

It’s been nine long months since the Glazer family opened up the possibility that they might sell the Old Trafford outfit, and since then the process has been slow and laborious.

Both Sir Jim Ratcliffe via his INEOS group, and Sheikh Jassim via his Nine Two Foundation have long since submitted significant bids to take over the Red Devils, and have been in discussions with the various parties involved.

Erik ten Hag and his recruitment team have been working hard across the summer to improve the United squad, though it’s arguable just how much better off the Dutchman might’ve been in squad terms had there been a big injection of funds into the club in the early part of the summer break.

To this point, the Glazer’s have kept their cards very close to their chest, and one source has told inews what they believe is the current situation.

“We’ve not been given any guidance at all on what comes next,” they were quoted as saying.

“There haven’t been requests to modify the offers or come up with a new round of bids as there was earlier in the process, there’s just been no communication whatsoever of late.”

That news isn’t likely to please the Old Trafford faithful, and in fact it will probably infuriate them. Though it must be said that it can’t really have come as a total surprise, given the radio silence over the past few weeks.

The current owners have shown their disdain for supporters in the past, so they’ll continue taking their time to decide how to move forward, if indeed they decide that is a suitable course of action.

It’s just as likely they decide – for any number of reasons – not to sell in the future.