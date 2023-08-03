Billionaire planning bid for Leeds man after £100m development

Things can and very often do change quickly in football, and one Leeds player could see a switch back to the Premier League occur purely because of a transfer development elsewhere.

Such is the nature of the game that when one move is made, the dominos start to fall.

For the Elland Road outfit, the decisions to sell or keep certain stars that could help them with an immediate return to the English top-flight can largely be taken out of their hands.

Look at the situation with Leeds’ Tyler Adams for example.

The USNMT captain is still a player with the Yorkshire-based outfit with one day to go until the opening of the 2023/24 Championship season.

However, a £20m release clause in the event of relegation could be activated at the drop of a hat, and there’s nothing that the all whites can do about it.

One of the major players in the squad could simply decide to accept the overtures of any club meeting that price and he’ll pack his bags and leave.

Whilst that scenario won’t necessarily have entered the minds of the powers that be at Leeds, it’s something they need to consider now.

Chelsea are rumoured to be considering making a move for the player because of a stalemate in trying to acquire Moises Caicedo from Brighton and Hove Albion, per The Athletic (subscription required).

The west Londoners seemingly aren’t keen in meeting the £100m asking price that the Seagulls have placed on the Ecuadorian’s head.

Daniel Farke almost certainly won’t want to countenance the loss of a player that will drive his team-mates forward and who is a real asset to the squad, however, he will need to accept exactly that if the Blues owner, Todd Boehly, flashes the cash.