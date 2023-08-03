It’s been a hugely frustrating time for everyone connected with West Ham this summer, as deals for transfer target after transfer target have fallen through for one reason or another.

David Moyes must be tearing his hair out at the lack of activity in terms of new signings, not to mention having a squad that is weaker now than it was at the end of last season.

Former captain, Declan Rice’s sale to Arsenal has caused all sorts of problems for the Hammers, and the record fee received for the 24-year-old almost seems to have been lost in the mayhem that’s followed.

The east Londoners stood their ground in the transfer market for once, and whilst losing Rice from a playing point of view is nothing short of a disaster, the fact they managed to extract the maximum from the Gunners for a player who had stated he wanted to leave is nothing short of magnificent.

More Stories / Latest News Man United hit by huge blow as winger’s injury sees him miss Premier League start “We know it will be taken away from us” – Former Man United and Liverpool stars fearful of axe Liverpool striker leaves the club on the eve of new Premier League season

There could be another piece of good news on the horizon for the club too.

According to the Daily Express, want away defender, Aaron Cresswell, is unlikely to get a move now after Wolves dropped their interest in the player because of Financial Fair Play issues.

That’s likely to come as an unexpected bonus for Moyes, though his need to bring in a few new faces is immediate and obvious, and Cresswell’s stay won’t change that.