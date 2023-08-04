Chelsea to intensify efforts to sign 21-year-old Premier League attacker

Chelsea and Manchester City are keen on signing Michael Olise this summer.

A report from the Mirror claims that the two clubs are not intensifying efforts to sign the 21-year-old winger this summer.

Olise has been a key player for Crystal Palace, scoring twice and picking up 11 assists across all competitions last season.

The Frenchman is highly talented and he has a big future ahead of him. It is no surprise that the top Premier League clubs are keen on securing his services.

The 21-year-old was previously on the books of Manchester City and Chelsea as a youngster and it remains to be seen whether he is keen on returning this summer.

Chelsea could certainly use more quality and creativity in the final third. The 21-year-old operates as a right-sided winger and he will add goals and assists to their attack.

Chelsea recently signed Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven and the talented young English winger plays in a similar role to that of Olise. It will be interesting to see how Mauricio Pochettino accommodates both players in the starting lineup. They will need to play regularly at this stage of their careers and both players are likely to seek game-time assurances ahead of the new season.

Chelsea will be hoping to bounce back strongly and return to the Champions League next season.

They need more quality in the squad in order to match up to the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal. Someone like Olise could make an immediate impact at Stamford Bridge and transform them in the final third.