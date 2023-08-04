Manchester United make official approach to sign 25-year-old ace

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

According to reports via CNN Turkey, the Red Devils have made official attempts to sign the 25-year-old goalkeeper.

Manchester United recently signed Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana as a replacement for David De Gea whose contract expired earlier this summer.

However, it seems that they are looking to bring in another goalkeeper before the summer transfer window closes.

Dean Henderson has been linked with a move away from the club and the Red Devils will have to replace him adequately.

Henderson needs regular game time next season and he is unlikely to get that opportunity at Old Trafford.

The player was on loan at Nottingham Forest last season and he has been linked with a permanent move to the club in recent weeks.

It will be interesting to see if Nottingham Forest can secure an agreement with Manchester United for the 26-year-old goalkeeper.

Henderson has shown his quality in the Premier League in the past and he could be a quality option for Nottingham Forest in the coming season. He will look to play regularly and establish himself as a key player for club and country.

With the European championships coming up next summer, Henderson will feel that regular football in the Premier League could help him cement his place in the England lineup.

Manchester United cannot head into the new season with just one quality goalkeeper and Bayindir would be a superb option.

The 25-year-old has proven himself with Fenerbahce and he has the quality to thrive in the Premier League as well.

He will compete with Onana for the starting sport next season and the opportunity to play for Manchester United will be an attractive proposition for him.