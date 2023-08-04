Spurs keep 23-year-old international top of list to replace Harry Kane

Spurs are set for an important 24 hours.

According to recent reports, including this one from ESPN’s James Olley, the Lilywhites have received an offer worth up to £104 million (€120 million) from Bayern Munich for star striker and club record goalscorer Harry Kane.

Interestingly, Bayern Munich’s ‘take-it-or-leave-it’ offer is thought to only be valid until midnight on 4 August. Failure to respond, or reject the proposal could see the Bundesliga giants walk away from negotiations and sound out alternative striking targets.

However, until a solution is found, according to journalist Rudy Galetti, the striker Ange Postecoglou has at the top of his replacement wishlist is Lille’s Jonathan David.

David, 23, has been one of Europe’s most consistent and prolific marksmen in recent seasons. Not only is the 23-year-old a fully-fledged senior international for Canada, but valued at a whopping €60 million (TM), it is clear the young forward is one of the game’s most highly-rated players.

However, when it comes to the prospect of replacing Kane; one of the Premier League’s all-time greats, David, should he find himself entrusted to fill the Englishman’s very large boots, will need to up his game, considerably.