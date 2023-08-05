Gary Lineker hails ‘underrated’ 24-year-old Man United star

Gary Lineker believes Mason Mount will be a great addition to Manchester United.

After failing to extend his contract at Chelsea, Mount, 24, emerged as a transfer target for long-time admirer Erik Ten Hag this summer.

Beating off competition in the form of Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp for the England international’s signature, the Red Devils made Mount their first summer signing after agreeing a deal worth £55 million with Chelsea (Sky Sports).

Now part of the Red Devils’ squad and already featuring during the side’s pre-season tour, Mount appears to be settling into life as a Manchester United player quite well.

And although the 24-year-old has yet to open his United account, Lineker believes the former Chelsea midfielder remains an ‘underrated’ player, and one that will prove effective for his new club, especially in his manager’s hard-working system.

“Mason Mount is another good signing,” Lineker told The Sun.

“He’s an underrated player because a lot of what he does goes under the radar — he presses so well and works hard.

He dipped at Chelsea last year but so did everyone at Stamford Bridge. He needs this fresh start.”

United are set to return to Old Trafford for their penultimate pre-season friendly on 5 August where they will take on French side RC Lens; a game Mount is expected to feature in.